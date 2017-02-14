Banks fight for $40 mln fee pot in advising on Vodafone India merger
* Selected banks could end up sharing $40 mln in advisory fee
Feb 14 Incyte Corp :
* Incyte and Agenus amend collaboration agreement
* Says Agenus to receive $80 million from Incyte
* Incyte Corp - amended agreement converts ongoing GITR and ox40 antibody programs from co-funded development and profit-sharing arrangements to royalty-bearing programs
* Agenus would now become eligible to receive 15 percent royalties on global net sales of each approved product
* Incyte Corp - parties also entered into separate stock purchase agreement whereby Incyte will purchase 10 million shares of Agenus common stock today at $6 per share
* Says ongoing tim-3 and lag-3 antibody programs remain royalty-bearing programs, at tiered rates of 6 to 12 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says PRA Health Sciences Inc and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited have agreed to a new partnership to expand their global relationship initially disclosed in September 2016 to include Japan
TOKYO, Feb 15 Japan's Nikkei share average rose near six-week highs touched earlier in the week on Wednesday, as shares of insurers soared after comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen boosted U.S. and global bond yields.