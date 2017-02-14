BRIEF-Reig Jofre launches nutritional supplement for female androgenetic alopecia
* Launches Complidermol 5α PLUS, a nutritional supplement for the treatment of female androgenetic alopecia Source text: http://bit.ly/2lJrwp1
Feb 14 Wanbury Ltd
* Dec quarter net loss 6.5 million rupees versus loss 69.9 million rupees year ago
* Dec quarter total net sales 1.12 billion rupees versus 999.1 million rupees year ago Source text:(bit.ly/2lf6v4o) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
* Launches Complidermol 5α PLUS, a nutritional supplement for the treatment of female androgenetic alopecia Source text: http://bit.ly/2lJrwp1
BEIJING, Feb 15 Chinese chicken prices sank to their lowest level in more than a decade on Wednesday as fears grow about the spread of bird flu, hurting meat producers' share prices and deepening concerns about demand in the world's second-largest poultry consumer.
* Reported on Tuesday Q4 net loss of 313,861 zlotys ($77,208.68) versus loss of 27,516 zlotys