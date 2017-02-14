BRIEF-Seven & I holdings says R&I affirms its rating at "AA" and stable outlook
* Says Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirms the company's issuer rating at "AA"
Feb 14 Nahar Industrial Enterprises Ltd :
* Dec quarter net profit 152.2 million rupees versus profit 145.9 million rupees year ago
* Dec quarter net sales 3.86 billion rupees versus 4.57 billion rupees year ago Source text:(bit.ly/2l3NLmb) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
* Says Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirms the company's issuer rating at "AA"
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend as 50 won/share for FY 2016, to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016
* Says it to issue 265,000 shares instead of 300,000 shares via private placement and to raise totally 758,907,000 yen