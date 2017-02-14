BRIEF-Sino Great Wall's preliminary 2016 operating income rises
* Says preliminary 2016 operating income at 4.7 billion yuan ($684.43 million) versus 4.0 billion yuan year ago
Feb 14 Differ Group Holding Co Ltd
* Co as borrower and Jianda Value Investment Fund L.P., being Cinda Subscriber as lender entered into loan agreement for US$10 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says its subsidiary Bank SinoPac will issue T$2.25 billion 2017 1st series unsecured subordinated financial bonds (bond A of T$150 million and bond B of T$2.1 billion)
Feb 15 UK-based financial broker NEX Group said Donald Trump's victory in the U.S. presidential election had boosted trading activity, but it was too early to know whether this marked the end of a prolonged period of subdued market conditions.