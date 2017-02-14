BRIEF-Sino Great Wall's preliminary 2016 operating income rises
* Says preliminary 2016 operating income at 4.7 billion yuan ($684.43 million) versus 4.0 billion yuan year ago
Feb 14 Santam Ltd:
* Says trading statement for year ended Dec. 31 2016
* Santam HEPS for year ended Dec.31 to be between 39 to 44 pct below and EPS to be between 44 to 49 pct lower versus last year
* Says HEPS is expected to be between 1 033 cps and 1 125 cps (2015: 1 844 cps)
* Says EPS is expected to be between 1 066 cps and 1 170 cps (2015: 2 090 cps)
* Says decrease in HEPS and EPS has been driven by a normalisation of net underwriting results
* Says net underwriting margin is expected to be above midpoint of long term target range of 4 to 8 pct of net earned premiums
* Says net commission ratio also increased following lower reinsurance commission earned on specialist business lines and higher commission rates Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Says preliminary 2016 operating income at 4.7 billion yuan ($684.43 million) versus 4.0 billion yuan year ago
* Says its subsidiary Bank SinoPac will issue T$2.25 billion 2017 1st series unsecured subordinated financial bonds (bond A of T$150 million and bond B of T$2.1 billion)
Feb 15 UK-based financial broker NEX Group said Donald Trump's victory in the U.S. presidential election had boosted trading activity, but it was too early to know whether this marked the end of a prolonged period of subdued market conditions.