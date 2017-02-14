BRIEF-Seoul Pharma to pay annual dividend as 15 won/share for FY 2016
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend as 15 won/share for FY 2016, to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016
Feb 14 Milestone Medical Inc:
* Q4 net sales $11,525 versus $11,550 a year ago
* Q4 net loss $613,712 versus loss of $1.1 million year ago
* Q4 net loss was due to research and development costs of $138,688 and to high level of general and administrative expenses, which amounted to $427,245 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
BEIJING, Feb 15 China reported as many as 79 fatalities from H7N9 bird flu in January, the government said, far surpassing the number of deaths in recent years and stoking fears about the spread of the deadly virus among the population this winter.
* Gilead announces 144-week data evaluating safety and efficacy of Genvoya for treatment of HIV-1 in treatment-naïve adults