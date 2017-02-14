BRIEF-Jiayuan International records contracted sales of about RMB407.9 mln in Jan
For month ended 31 January 2017, contracted sales of group was approximately RMB407.9 million
Feb 14 Sparebank 1 Ringerike Hadeland:
* Q4 net interest income 90.4 million Norwegian crowns ($10.8 million) versus 83.9 million crowns year ago
* Q4 loan losses 6.6 million crowns versus 2.2 million crowns year ago
* Q4 net income 45.9 million crowns versus 48.8 million crowns year ago
* Proposes ordinary cash dividend of 9.40 crowns per equity certificate
* Proposes extraordinary dividend of 1.90 crown
($1 = 8.3601 Norwegian crowns)
* FY net income of 20.9 billion pesos in 2016, 19 pct higher than the previous year
Feb 14 U.S. rail operator CSX Corp said its board has called for a special meeting of its shareholders to discuss requests made by hedge fund Mantle Ridge LP, which is trying to install Hunter Harrison, outgoing chief executive of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd as the company's chief executive.