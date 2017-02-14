BRIEF-Ayala Land posts 19 pct rise in FY net income
* FY net income of 20.9 billion pesos in 2016, 19 pct higher than the previous year
Feb 14 Bangkok Land Pcl:
* Qtrly net profit 865.3 million baht versus 288.6 million baht
* Qtrly total revenues 3.81 billion baht versus 1.47 billion baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 14 U.S. rail operator CSX Corp said its board has called for a special meeting of its shareholders to discuss requests made by hedge fund Mantle Ridge LP, which is trying to install Hunter Harrison, outgoing chief executive of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd as the company's chief executive.
