Banks and earnings power European shares
LONDON, Feb 15 European shares rose in early trade on Wednesday as French lender Credit Agricole led banking stocks higher and earnings provided a boost.
Feb 14 Ecobank Transnational Inc:
* Says African export-import bank and Ecobank signed memorandum of understanding (MOU) to promote joint corporate objectives
* Says Afreximbank and ecobank will design joint innovative and tailor-made financial instruments and solutions
* Initiatives envisaged include creation of $500 million programme dedicated to financing trade among afreximbank member countries where ecobank conducts business Source: bit.ly/2lbJf7y Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
LONDON, Feb 15 European shares rose in early trade on Wednesday as French lender Credit Agricole led banking stocks higher and earnings provided a boost.
PARIS, Feb 15 European bourse operator Euronext on Wednesday said it planned to become a content provider of reference on agricultural products and other commodity markets, and would seek "a suitable acquisition target."
* FY net profit after tax EGP 69.6 million versus EGP 46.5 million year ago