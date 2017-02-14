BRIEF-Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance sees FY 2017 net income to be 930 bln won
* Sees FY 2017 net income to be 930 billion won and revenue to be 17.9 trillion won
Feb 14 Bank Al Etihad Psc
* FY net profit attributable to shareholders 29.2 million dinars versus 28.8 million dinars year ago
* FY net operating revenue 94.9 million dinars versus 85.6 million dinars year ago Source:(bit.ly/2kFWcD8) Further company coverage:
PARIS, Feb 15 Credit Agricole, France's biggest retail bank, beat forecasts with a smaller than expected earnings drop in the fourth quarter after it booked a writedown on the value of its French retail unit, blaming a low interest rate environment.
* Says it to offer an off-floor distribution of 85,000 shares on Tokyo Stock Exchange from Feb. 22 to Feb. 28