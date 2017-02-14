BRIEF-First Pacific Co updates on Philex operations after DENR mining contracts cancellation news
* Philex unit developing a copper and gold project located in Surigao Del Norte in Mindanao Province in Philippines
Feb 14 Liberty Shoes Ltd
* Dec-quarter net profit 11.5 million rupees versus 24 million rupees year ago
* Dec-quarter total income from operations 1.27 billion rupees versus 1.23 billion rupees year ago Source text: bit.ly/2lLpCkv Further company coverage:
* Philex unit developing a copper and gold project located in Surigao Del Norte in Mindanao Province in Philippines
Feb 15 Guangdong Xinbao Electrical Appliances Holdings Co Ltd
* ASG's prospectus forecast is for FY17 revenue to increase by 7% to $42.7 million