BRIEF-Chukyo Bank to offer off-floor distribution of 85,000 shares
* Says it to offer an off-floor distribution of 85,000 shares on Tokyo Stock Exchange from Feb. 22 to Feb. 28
Feb 14 MCB Group Ltd:
* HY ended Dec 2016 net interest income 4.75 billion rupees versus 4.40 billion rupees year ago
* HY profit before tax 4.27 billion rupees versus 3.90 billion rupees year ago Source : bit.ly/2lf47KO Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Says its unit ZE Energy Inc signs basic agreement to provide carbonization equipment license to a China-based marine machine firm
* Q4 net interest income 434 million Norwegian crowns ($51.71 million) versus 390 million crowns year ago