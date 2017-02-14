BRIEF-Tonymoly to divest cosmetic manufacturing business into new subsidiary
* Says it will divest cosmetic manufacturing business into a new wholly owned subsidiary
Feb 14 SEL Manufacturing Company Ltd
* Dec quarter net profit 201.8 million rupees versus loss 1.12 billion rupees year ago
* Dec quarter total income from operations 3.59 billion rupees versus 4.49 billion rupees year ago Source text: bit.ly/2kmlkD4 Further company coverage:
* Says it will divest cosmetic manufacturing business into a new wholly owned subsidiary
TOKYO, Feb 15 Toyota Motor Corp said on Wednesday it was recalling all of the roughly 2,800 zero-emission Mirai cars on the road due to problems with the output voltage generated by their fuel cell system.
* Announces 1 for 6 accelerated non-renounceable pro-rata entitlement offer at an issue price of $2.66 per share to raise about $35 million