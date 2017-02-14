Feb 14 Watsco Inc

* Watsco raises ownership interest in joint venture with Carrier to 80%

* Watsco - increased its ownership interest of Carrier Enterprise Northeast LLC, a joint venture with Carrier, to 80% for approximately $43 million in cash

* Watsco - incremental investment builds on November 2016 transaction that had increased Watsco's controlling interest from 60% to 70%