BRIEF-First Pacific Co updates on Philex operations after DENR mining contracts cancellation news
* Philex unit developing a copper and gold project located in Surigao Del Norte in Mindanao Province in Philippines
Feb 14 Vippy Spin Pro Ltd
* Dec quarter net profit 7.2 million rupees versus profit7.9 million rupees year ago
* Dec quarter net sales 244.8 mlnn rupees versus 201.8 million rupees year ago Source text - (bit.ly/2lbQ5u1) Further company coverage:
* Philex unit developing a copper and gold project located in Surigao Del Norte in Mindanao Province in Philippines
Feb 15 Guangdong Xinbao Electrical Appliances Holdings Co Ltd
* ASG's prospectus forecast is for FY17 revenue to increase by 7% to $42.7 million