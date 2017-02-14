BRIEF-Qubicgames signs prelim. distribution deal with NoobzPL
* Signs prelim. distribution deal with NoobzPL sp. z o.o. (NoobzPL) for release of Total Tank Simulator game
Feb 14 Kothari Fermentation And Biochem Ltd
* Kothari fermentation and biochem ltd - dec quarter net profit 11.2 million rupees versus profit 8.1 million rupees year ago
* Kothari fermentation and biochem ltd - dec quarter net sales 217.9 million rupees versus 202.3 million rupees year ago Source text: (bit.ly/2lLmoMJ) Further company coverage:
* Danone eyes 1 billion euros in savings by 2020 (Adds details, CFO comments)
BUDAPEST, Feb 15 Hungarian agricultural producer prices fell by an annual 4.7 percent in December after a 5.5 percent decline in November, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Wednesday.