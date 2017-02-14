惠譽：中國奢侈品市場回暖為零售商緩解了一定壓力

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, February 15 (Fitch) 本文章英文原文最初於2017年2月5日發布于：<a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/site/pr/1018608">Fitch: China Luxury Pick-up Provides Some Relief to Retailers 惠譽評級表示，近期中國奢侈品消費回暖，可能促進國內百貨運營商和奢侈品零售商的銷售，其中包括金鷹商貿集團有限公司（BB-/負面）、亨得利控股有限公司（B+/評級展 望觀察負面）、和百盛商業集團有限公司（B-/負面），但可能不足以抵消消費模式轉變和來自新零售業態的競爭所造成的結構性問題的影響。 Coach、Swatch集團和LVMH集團等國際品牌的財報顯示，在度過中國反腐行動和消費者情緒低迷導致的長達數年的艱難期之後，中國的奢侈品消費開始回暖。2016 年第四季度Coach在大中華區的銷售額（按本地貨幣計算）增長6%