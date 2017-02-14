BRIEF-Dynamatic Technologies signs cooperation agreement with Israel Aerospace Industries
* Says Israel Aerospace Industries and Dynamatic Technologies Limited sign a cooperation agreement on mini UAVs in India
Feb 14 E-Land Apparel Ltd
* Dec quarter net loss 133.1 million rupees versus loss 52.5 million rupees year ago
* Dec quarter net sales 501.6 million rupees versus 595.4 million rupees year ago
* FY orders received totaling 3.4 billion euros ($3.6 billion), an increase of 20.6 pct – surpassing the three billion euro mark for the first time (2015: 2.8 billion euros)
* Swisslog division has received two major orders with an overall value of 36 million euros ($38.08 million). Both orders won by Swisslog are for logistics automation in the food industry