BRIEF-First Pacific Co updates on Philex operations after DENR mining contracts cancellation news
* Philex unit developing a copper and gold project located in Surigao Del Norte in Mindanao Province in Philippines
Feb 14 Lawreshwar Polymers Ltd
* Lawreshwar polymers ltd - Dec quarter net profit 3.4 mln rupees versus profit 9 million rupees year ago
* Lawreshwar polymers - Dec quarter net sales 166. 8 million rupees versus 243 million rupees year ago Source text: (bit.ly/2lLhDDW) Further company coverage:
* Philex unit developing a copper and gold project located in Surigao Del Norte in Mindanao Province in Philippines
Feb 15 Guangdong Xinbao Electrical Appliances Holdings Co Ltd
* ASG's prospectus forecast is for FY17 revenue to increase by 7% to $42.7 million