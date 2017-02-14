BRIEF-Fiskars appoints Teemu Kangas-Kärki interim President and CEO
* Has appointed Teemu Kangas-Kärki interim president and CEO as well as president, SBU Functional
Feb 14 Chandni Textiles Engineering Industries Ltd:
* Dec quarter net profit 3.1 million rupees versus loss 164000 rupees year ago
* Dec quarter net sales 368.6 million rupees versus 18.8 million rupees year ago Source text: (bit.ly/2kFRkxZ) Further company coverage:
BRUSSELS, Feb 15 Heineken, the world's second largest brewer, slightly exceeded expectations with earnings in 2016 as Mexico and Vietnam and large European markets fared well and forecast volatile markets but margin expansion this year.
BEIJING, Feb 15 Chinese chicken prices sank to their lowest level in more than a decade on Wednesday as fears grow about the spread of bird flu, hurting meat producers' share prices and deepening concerns about demand in the world's second-largest poultry consumer.