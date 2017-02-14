UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb 15
Feb 15 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 26 points at 7294 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.35 percent ahead of the cash market open.
Feb 14 Scorpio Gold Corp :
* Scorpio Gold announces settlement of court proceedings relating to a subsidiary
* Scorpio Gold Corp - reached a settlement with national EWP to end court proceedings involving its 70% indirectly owned subsidiary Mineral Ridge Llc
* Scorpio Gold Corp - after negotiation with national, determined it was in its best interest to settle case for $1 million and end costly litigation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TEL AVIV, Feb 15 Wix.com, which helps small businesses build and operate websites, reported on Wednesday better than expected earnings in the fourth quarter, as the number of paid subscribers jumped 39 percent.
PARIS, Feb 15 Natixis has been placed under formal investigation in France regarding statements the company released at the start of the global subprime crisis in 2007, the bank said on Wednesday.