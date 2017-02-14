Feb 14 Scorpio Gold Corp :

* Scorpio Gold announces settlement of court proceedings relating to a subsidiary

* Scorpio Gold Corp - reached a settlement with national EWP to end court proceedings involving its 70% indirectly owned subsidiary Mineral Ridge Llc

* Scorpio Gold Corp - after negotiation with national, determined it was in its best interest to settle case for $1 million and end costly litigation