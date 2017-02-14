BRIEF-Quantel reorganizes its leadership team
* Announces departure of general manager Laurent Schneider-Maunoury Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Feb 14 Scorpio Gold Corp
* Scorpio Gold Corp says reached a settlement with national EWP to end court proceedings involving its 70 percent indirectly owned subsidiary Mineral Ridge Llc
* Scorpio Gold Corp says settlement allows Scorpio Gold to avoid significant legal fees during a potentially lengthy appeals process
* Scorpio Gold Corp says settlement provides for return of $1.3 million of $2.3 million cash security posted with court Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Announces departure of general manager Laurent Schneider-Maunoury Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Feb 15 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 26 points at 7294 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.35 percent ahead of the cash market open.
TEL AVIV, Feb 15 Wix.com, which helps small businesses build and operate websites, reported on Wednesday better than expected earnings in the fourth quarter, as the number of paid subscribers jumped 39 percent.