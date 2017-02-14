ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Credit active; Huawei rallies
HONG KONG, Feb 15 (IFR) - Asian credits saw active trading on Wednesday as Huawei's well-received new issue continued to tighten in the secondary market.
Feb 14 Al Nisr Al Arabi Insurance Co:
* FY net profit after tax 2.5 million dinars versus 2.4 million dinars year ago
* FY net operating revenue 3.6 million dinars versus 3.8 million dinars year ago Source: (bit.ly/2lftU5G) Further company coverage: )
HONG KONG, Feb 15 (IFR) - Asian credits saw active trading on Wednesday as Huawei's well-received new issue continued to tighten in the secondary market.
LONDON, Feb 15 European shares rose in early trade on Wednesday as French lender Credit Agricole led banking stocks higher and earnings provided a boost.
PARIS, Feb 15 European bourse operator Euronext on Wednesday said it planned to become a content provider of reference on agricultural products and other commodity markets, and would seek "a suitable acquisition target."