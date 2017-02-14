BRIEF-Fossil Group reports Q4 earnings per share $1.03
* Fossil Group, Inc. reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 results
Feb 14 PC Jeweller Ltd
* Dec quarter net profit 1.07 billion rupees
* Dec quarter total income from operations 21.07 billion rupees
* Net profit in Dec quarter last year was 1.47 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 21.80 billion rupees Source text: bit.ly/2l3Uahl Further company coverage:
* Q4 revenue 54.9 million euros ($58.0 million) versus 52.4 million euros year ago
LONDON, Feb 14 Pernod Ricard would have to pass a proposed U.S. tax on imported goods onto consumers, the chief executive of the French spirits group said on Tuesday.