BRIEF-Xintela raises about SEK 10 mln through exercise of warrants
* Raises about 10 million Swedish crowns ($1.1 million)through exercise of warrants of series TO1 Source text for Eikon:
Feb 14 Skynet Group Ltd
* Unit entered into strategic cooperation framework agreement with chinese academy of medical science bio- medical engineering research institute
* Parties agreed to form a strategic cooperation relationship in research and development of medical robotics in prc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Raises about 10 million Swedish crowns ($1.1 million)through exercise of warrants of series TO1 Source text for Eikon:
* Q4 total revenue 1.9 million crowns versus 1.2 million crowns year ago
* Q4 profit/loss after tax: sek -7.3 (-21) million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)