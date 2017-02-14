BRIEF-First Pacific Co updates on Philex operations after DENR mining contracts cancellation news
* Philex unit developing a copper and gold project located in Surigao Del Norte in Mindanao Province in Philippines
Feb 14 Ajanta Soya Ltd
* Dec quarter net profit 25.3 million rupees versus profit3.2 million rupees year ago
* Dec quarter net sales 1.71 billion rupees versus 1.37 billion rupees year ago Source text: (bit.ly/2lbY6iE) Further company coverage:
* Philex unit developing a copper and gold project located in Surigao Del Norte in Mindanao Province in Philippines
Feb 15 Guangdong Xinbao Electrical Appliances Holdings Co Ltd
* ASG's prospectus forecast is for FY17 revenue to increase by 7% to $42.7 million