BRIEF-Quantel reorganizes its leadership team
* Announces departure of general manager Laurent Schneider-Maunoury Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Feb 14 Spartan Energy Corp
* Spartan Energy - 3 rigs operating on southeast saskatchewan assets and an additional rig drilling 14 well viking program in West Central Saskatchewan
* Spartan Energy - conditions remain "favourable" in field and anticipate q1 program will be completed as budgeted prior to onset of spring break-up
* Spartan Energy Corp says PDP reserves increased by 303% to 44.3 mmboe in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Announces departure of general manager Laurent Schneider-Maunoury Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Feb 15 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 26 points at 7294 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.35 percent ahead of the cash market open.
TEL AVIV, Feb 15 Wix.com, which helps small businesses build and operate websites, reported on Wednesday better than expected earnings in the fourth quarter, as the number of paid subscribers jumped 39 percent.