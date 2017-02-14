Paul Singer's hedge fund dissolves stake in Interpublic
Feb 14 U.S. hedge fund Elliott Management Corp has dissolved its stake in advertising company Interpublic Group of Companies Inc, a regulatory filing showed on Tuesday.
Feb 14 Arconic Inc
* Elliott Associates LP reports open market purchase of 24,000 shares of Arconic Inc's common stock at average price of $29.48/share on Feb 13 - SEC filing
* Elliott Associates LP reports open market purchase of 40,000 shares of Arconic Inc's common stock at average price of $29.54/share on feb 13 Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2lLbnuQ) Further company coverage:
Feb 15 The world's largest physically-backed gold fund said on Wednesday it has been certified as sharia compliant, the latest effort aimed at spurring demand for bullion from investors across majority-Muslim countries.
HONG KONG, Feb 15 Hong Kong police are struggling to deal with digital pump-and-dump schemes targeting brokerages - a little-known type of computer-generated fraud that surged in the Chinese territory last year.