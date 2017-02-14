Feb 14 Arconic Inc

* Elliott Associates LP reports open market purchase of 24,000 shares of Arconic Inc's common stock at average price of $29.48/share on Feb 13 - SEC filing

* Elliott Associates LP reports open market purchase of 40,000 shares of Arconic Inc's common stock at average price of $29.54/share on feb 13