BRIEF-Chukyo Bank to offer off-floor distribution of 85,000 shares
* Says it to offer an off-floor distribution of 85,000 shares on Tokyo Stock Exchange from Feb. 22 to Feb. 28
Feb 14 Arab Orient Insurance Co:
* FY net profit attributable to shareholders 1.2 million dinars versus 4.4 million dinars year ago
* FY net operating revenue 4.4 million dinars versus 9.7 million dinars year ago Source: (bit.ly/2lc6cYx) Further company coverage: )
* Says it to offer an off-floor distribution of 85,000 shares on Tokyo Stock Exchange from Feb. 22 to Feb. 28
* Says its unit ZE Energy Inc signs basic agreement to provide carbonization equipment license to a China-based marine machine firm
* Q4 net interest income 434 million Norwegian crowns ($51.71 million) versus 390 million crowns year ago