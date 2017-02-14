Feb 14 Eskimos SA:

* Q4 revenue 15.8 million zlotys ($3.90 million)versus 12.2 million zlotys year ago

* Q4 net loss of 121,000 zlotys versus profit of 146,000 zlotys year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0502 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)