BRIEF-Pepsi Cola Products Phils Inc elects Samudra Bhattacharya as president
* Election of Samudra Bhattacharya as president replacing Syed effectively immediately
Feb 14 Eskimos SA:
* Q4 revenue 15.8 million zlotys ($3.90 million)versus 12.2 million zlotys year ago
* Q4 net loss of 121,000 zlotys versus profit of 146,000 zlotys year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0502 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Election of Samudra Bhattacharya as president replacing Syed effectively immediately
* Sees now FY 2016 net sales of 0.8 million zlotys ($196,517)
* Says preliminary 2016 net profit up 232.1 percent y/y at 1.0 billion yuan ($145.61 million)