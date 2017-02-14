BRIEF-Mekonomen Q4 EBIT lower than expected
* Q4 ebit amounted to sek 74 m (109) and ebit margin was 5 per cent (8
Feb 14 Universal Health International Group Holding Ltd
* Group is expected to record a loss for year ended 31 december 2016
* Expected results due to to a decrease in sales volume of group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q4 ebit amounted to sek 74 m (109) and ebit margin was 5 per cent (8
* Laitinen has most recently served as chief financial officer at Finavia OYJ
* Has appointed Teemu Kangas-Kärki interim president and CEO as well as president, SBU Functional