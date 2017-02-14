Feb 14 (Reuters) -

* Toscafund Asset Management LLP takes share stake of 400,000 shares in AerCap holdings - SEC filing

* Toscafund Asset Management LLP takes share stake of 400,000 shares in Athene Holding

* Toscafund Asset Management takes share stake of 850,000 shares in E*Trade Financial

* Toscafund Asset Management - Change in holdings are as of Dec 31, 2016 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of Sept 30, 2016

Source text for quarter ended Dec 31, 2016: bit.ly/2ksShc3 Source text for quarter ended Sept 30, 2016: bit.ly/2lLJdAV