Paul Singer's hedge fund dissolves stake in Interpublic
Feb 14 U.S. hedge fund Elliott Management Corp has dissolved its stake in advertising company Interpublic Group of Companies Inc, a regulatory filing showed on Tuesday.
* Toscafund Asset Management LLP takes share stake of 400,000 shares in AerCap holdings - SEC filing
* Toscafund Asset Management LLP takes share stake of 400,000 shares in Athene Holding
* Toscafund Asset Management takes share stake of 850,000 shares in E*Trade Financial
* Toscafund Asset Management - Change in holdings are as of Dec 31, 2016 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of Sept 30, 2016
Feb 15 The world's largest physically-backed gold fund said on Wednesday it has been certified as sharia compliant, the latest effort aimed at spurring demand for bullion from investors across majority-Muslim countries.
HONG KONG, Feb 15 Hong Kong police are struggling to deal with digital pump-and-dump schemes targeting brokerages - a little-known type of computer-generated fraud that surged in the Chinese territory last year.