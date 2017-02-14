BRIEF-China Life Insurance posts Jan premium income
* Ssays Jan premium income at about 161.2 billion yuan ($23.47 billion)
Feb 14 First Insurance Co:
* FY net profit attributable to shareholders 2.1 million dinars versus 1.3 million dinars year ago
* FY net operating income 7.5 million dinars versus 7.8 million dinars year ago Source: (bit.ly/2lLGdnt) Further company coverage:
Feb 15 Hong Kong stocks hit a five-month high on Wednesday, after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's comments on the U.S. economy and rising interest rate hike expectations sent Wall Street to record highs.
BEIJING, Feb 15 China should prudently manage the country's debt deleveraging process and seek to avoid a liquidity crisis and asset bubbles, according to a central bank working paper published on Wednesday.