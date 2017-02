Feb 14 Akbank:

* Authorizes the general directorate to issue up to a total of 1 billion euro ($1.06 billion) or equivalent mortgage covered bonds

* Says to issue mortgage covered bonds without public offering, outside Turkey, within 1 year period and subject to favorable market conditions Source text for Eikon:

