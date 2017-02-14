BRIEF-Sony and Murata Manufacturing change business transfer date to July
Feb 15 Sony Corp and Murata Manufacturing Co Ltd :
Feb 14 Profile Systems And Software SA :
* Launches Riskavert, a risk management solution for regulatory capital calculations and reporting
Source text: bit.ly/2kGe15e
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Feb 15 Sony Corp and Murata Manufacturing Co Ltd :
* In Q4 of 2016 sales increased by 14.8 pct over prior-year quarter of comparison to 63.5 million euros (Q4 2015: 55.3 million euros)
* Says it received a patent license on Jan. 13 for automatic ordering system