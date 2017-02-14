BRIEF-China Life Insurance posts Jan premium income
* Ssays Jan premium income at about 161.2 billion yuan ($23.47 billion)
Feb 14 International Entertainment Corp
* On 10 feb 2017 offeror as purchaser and vendor as vendor entered into sale and purchase agreement
* Deal for consideration of HK$1.22 billion
* Application has been made for resumption of trading in shares on stock exchange with effect from 9:00 a.m. On 15 feb 2017
* Mediastar International sold total of 763.8 million shares, representing about 64.77% of total issued share capital of co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ssays Jan premium income at about 161.2 billion yuan ($23.47 billion)
Feb 15 Hong Kong stocks hit a five-month high on Wednesday, after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's comments on the U.S. economy and rising interest rate hike expectations sent Wall Street to record highs.
BEIJING, Feb 15 China should prudently manage the country's debt deleveraging process and seek to avoid a liquidity crisis and asset bubbles, according to a central bank working paper published on Wednesday.