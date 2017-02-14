Feb 14 International Entertainment Corp

* On 10 feb 2017 offeror as purchaser and vendor as vendor entered into sale and purchase agreement

* Deal for consideration of HK$1.22 billion

* Application has been made for resumption of trading in shares on stock exchange with effect from 9:00 a.m. On 15 feb 2017

* Mediastar International sold total of 763.8 million shares, representing about 64.77% of total issued share capital of co