SE Asia Stocks-Singapore rebounds, led by Thai Beverage

By Geo Tharappel Feb 15 Singapore shares bounced back on Wednesday, mainly driven by gains in Thai Beverage Pcl on strong quarterly earnings, while most other Southeast Asian markets were flat after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen signalled a faster pace of rate hikes. Yellen said on Tuesday delaying rate increases could leave the Fed policymaking committee behind the curve and also flagged considerable uncertainty over economic policy under President Donald Trum