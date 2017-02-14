BRIEF-Pepsi Cola Products Phils Inc elects Samudra Bhattacharya as president
* Election of Samudra Bhattacharya as president replacing Syed effectively immediately
Feb 14 Agroliga Group Plc:
* Q4 net profit 848,000 euros ($897,014.40) versus 1.1 million euros year ago
* Q4 sales revenue 6.4 million euros versus 4.7 million euros year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9454 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Sees now FY 2016 net sales of 0.8 million zlotys ($196,517)
* Says preliminary 2016 net profit up 232.1 percent y/y at 1.0 billion yuan ($145.61 million)