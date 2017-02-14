Feb 14 Omega Advisors Inc

* Omega Advisors Inc takes 20,000 share stake in Amazon.Com - SEC filing

* Omega Advisors Inc takes 1 million share stake in Zynga

* Omega Advisors Inc - change in holdings are as of Dec 31, 2016 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of Sept 30, 2016 Source text for quarter ended Dec 31, 2016: bit.ly/2lfYUm4 Source text for quarter ended Sept 30, 2016: bit.ly/2fNytzh