BRIEF-Quantel reorganizes its leadership team
Announces departure of general manager Laurent Schneider-Maunoury
Feb 14 Discovery Communications Inc
* Discovery Communications Inc - expect U.S. affiliate revenue to grow at least mid single-digits in 2017 - Conf Call
* Discovery Communications Inc - currently expect first quarter advertising growth to accelerate and be up low to mid single-digits
* Discovery Communications Inc - expect constant currency adjusted EPS to "grow strongly" in the low to midteen range
Discovery Communications - reaffirms constant currency adjusted EPS and free cash flow CAGR for 2015 through 2018 to both grow "at least low teens or better"
Feb 15 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 26 points at 7294 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.35 percent ahead of the cash market open.
TEL AVIV, Feb 15 Wix.com, which helps small businesses build and operate websites, reported on Wednesday better than expected earnings in the fourth quarter, as the number of paid subscribers jumped 39 percent.