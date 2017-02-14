UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb 15
Feb 15 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 26 points at 7294 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.35 percent ahead of the cash market open.
Feb 14 Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust :
* Edgefront and Nobel announce merger to create a $300 million diversified REIT poised for growth
* Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust - upon completion of merger, combined company is expected to be renamed Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust
* Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust - arrangement is expected to occur on a tax-deferred rollover basis for Canadian residents
* Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust - deal expected to be accretive to affo per unit for first year following transaction
* Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust - unitholders of nobel REIT will receive, for each trust unit of nobel REIT held , 1.67 trust units of Edgefront
* Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust - sees immediate synergies with reduction in G&A costs after deal
* Edgefront REIT - Kelly Hanczyk, Jean Teasdale will assume leadership of Nexus REIT and be appointed co-chief executive officers of combined company
* Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust - Robert Chiasson will become chief financial officer of combined company
* Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust - Triwest has entered into a voting support agreement supporting arrangement
* Edgefront - board of trustees of Nexus will be comprised of two co-CEOs, three nominees from Edgefront REIT and two nominees from Nobel REIT
* Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust- board of trustees of Nobel REIT, Edgefront REIT have unanimously approved arrangement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TEL AVIV, Feb 15 Wix.com, which helps small businesses build and operate websites, reported on Wednesday better than expected earnings in the fourth quarter, as the number of paid subscribers jumped 39 percent.
PARIS, Feb 15 Natixis has been placed under formal investigation in France regarding statements the company released at the start of the global subprime crisis in 2007, the bank said on Wednesday.