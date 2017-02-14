BRIEF-Photocure Q4 EBITDA loss narrows to NOK 0.3 million
* Q4 total revenue 38.1 million Norwegian crowns ($4.5 million) versus 34.5 million crowns year ago
Feb 14 Rhoen Klinikum AG:
* Value adjustment in connection with financial investment in mit gmbh in amount of approx. 35.5 million euros ($37.66 million)
* Value adjustment results from operational delays in connection with initial operating phase of Marburg Ion Therapy Center
* Resulting negative impact affects financial result and consolidated result 2016 by a corresponding amount Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9427 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says expects around 1.43 billion eur sales in 2017, around 320 million eur adjusted Ebitda
* Launches Complidermol 5α PLUS, a nutritional supplement for the treatment of female androgenetic alopecia Source text: http://bit.ly/2lJrwp1