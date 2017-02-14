BRIEF-China Life Insurance posts Jan premium income
* Ssays Jan premium income at about 161.2 billion yuan ($23.47 billion)
Feb 14 Specialized Investment Compounds Co :
* FY net loss after tax 822,677 dinars versus loss 3.7 million dinars year ago
* FY net operating revenue 936,050 dinars versus 1.5 million dinars year ago Source: (bit.ly/2l48qqj) Further company coverage:
Feb 15 Hong Kong stocks hit a five-month high on Wednesday, after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's comments on the U.S. economy and rising interest rate hike expectations sent Wall Street to record highs.
BEIJING, Feb 15 China should prudently manage the country's debt deleveraging process and seek to avoid a liquidity crisis and asset bubbles, according to a central bank working paper published on Wednesday.