BRIEF-Sino Great Wall unit to sell investment fund management unit at 1 mln yuan
* Says its unit to sell a Beijing-based investment fund management unit to a Shenzhen-based investment firm at price of 1 million yuan
Feb 14 Grupa Trinity SA:
* Q4 net loss 130,130 zlotys ($32,074.63) versus profit of 5.3 million zlotys a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0571 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Refers to news article titled "DENR cancels 75 mineral production sharing agreement contracts" posted in Manila Bulletin on Feb. 14
* Says it to terminate jointly establishment of medical industry investment fund with Beijing-based asset management company