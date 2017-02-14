BRIEF-Guangdong Biolight Meditech unit will enjoy 15 pct tax preference as high-tech enterprise
* Says the company's medical equipment unit was recognized as high-tech enterprise and will enjoy a tax preference of 15 percent for three years
Feb 14 Metropolis SA:
* Q4 revenue 3.5 million zlotys ($862,685.17) versus 2.7 million zlotys a year ago
* Q4 net loss 344,310 zlotys versus profit of 316,853 zlotys a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0571 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says the company's medical equipment unit was recognized as high-tech enterprise and will enjoy a tax preference of 15 percent for three years
* Jan toll far exceeds deaths for the same month in past years
* Says co completes establishment of hospital in Xiantao city with partner, and co owns 51.02 percent stake in it