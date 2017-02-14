BRIEF-Pepsi Cola Products Phils Inc elects Samudra Bhattacharya as president
* Election of Samudra Bhattacharya as president replacing Syed effectively immediately
Feb 14 Cereal Planet Plc
* Q4 sales revenue 4.1 million euros versus 7.6 million euros year ago
* Q4 net profit 94,000 euros versus loss of 2.3 million euros year ago
* Sees now FY 2016 net sales of 0.8 million zlotys ($196,517)
* Says preliminary 2016 net profit up 232.1 percent y/y at 1.0 billion yuan ($145.61 million)