Feb 14 Polska Meat SA:

* Q4 unconsolidated revenue 40.9 million zlotys ($10.05 million) versus 43.8 million zlotys a year ago

* Q4 unconsolidated net profit 332,042 zlotys versus loss of 406,283 zlotys a year ago

* Q4 consolidated revenue 42.3 million zlotys versus 43.8 million zlotys a year ago

* Q4 consolidated net profit 766,596 zlotys versus loss of 406,283 zlotys a year ago