Paul Singer's hedge fund dissolves stake in Interpublic
Feb 14 U.S. hedge fund Elliott Management Corp has dissolved its stake in advertising company Interpublic Group of Companies Inc, a regulatory filing showed on Tuesday.
Feb 14 Omega Advisors Inc
* Omega Advisors Inc takes share stake of 50,000 shares in Bluebird Bio Inc - SEC filing
* Omega Advisors Inc dissolves share stake in Electronic Arts Inc
* Omega Advisors Inc dissolves share stake in Chesapeake Energy Corp
* Omega Advisors Inc ups share stake in Time Inc to 3.9 million shares from 903,500 shares
* Omega Advisors Inc cuts share stake in Alphabet Inc by to 139,395 Class A shares from 161,156 Class A shares
* Omega Advisors Inc cuts share stake in Microsoft Corp by 23.5 percent to 803,620 shares from 1.1 million shares
Source text for quarter ended Dec 31, 2016: bit.ly/2lfYUm4 Source text for quarter ended Sept 30, 2016: bit.ly/2fNytzh
Feb 15 The world's largest physically-backed gold fund said on Wednesday it has been certified as sharia compliant, the latest effort aimed at spurring demand for bullion from investors across majority-Muslim countries.
HONG KONG, Feb 15 Hong Kong police are struggling to deal with digital pump-and-dump schemes targeting brokerages - a little-known type of computer-generated fraud that surged in the Chinese territory last year.