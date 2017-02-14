Feb 14 Omega Advisors Inc :

* Omega Advisors Inc dissolves share stake of 273,650 shares in Chesapeake Energy Corp - SEC Filing

* Omega Advisors Inc cuts share stake in Facebook Inc to 68,800 class A shares from 278,100 class A shares

* Omega Advisors Inc cuts share stake in Delta Air Lines Inc to 75,600 shares from 976,400 shares

* Omega Advisors Inc - Change in holdings are as of Dec 31, 2016 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of Sept 30, 2016 Source text for quarter ended Dec 31, 2016: bit.ly/2lfYUm4 Source text for quarter ended Sept 30, 2016: bit.ly/2fNytzh