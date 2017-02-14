MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Feb 15
DUBAI, Feb 15 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 14 Federal National Mortgage Association :
* Fannie Mae announces sale of non-performing loans
* Four larger pools of approximately 10,000 loans totaling $1.76 billion in unpaid principal balance are available for purchase by qualified bidders
* Bids are due on four larger pools on March 7 and on community impact pool on March 21 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, Feb 15 Japanese government bonds mostly edged down on Wednesday, taking their cue from weaker U.S. Treasuries after the U.S. Federal Reserve chair took a more hawkish tone than many investors had expected.
Feb 14 For nearly 50 years, the Oroville Dam has provided a water lifeline to residents across the state of California. But for the community in its shadow, the dam has been a source of contention and legal battles.